Young students spelling their way to the First Coast Spelling Bee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All across the Jacksonville area, the best young spellers are preparing for the regional First Coast Spelling Bee after topping some pretty tough competition in their counties.

After correctly spelling the word "didactic," 11-year-old Graham Glasheen from Hendricks Avenue Elementary School is moving on to represent Duval County in the regional spelling bee.

Francheska Melendez from Kimball Wiles Elementary spelled the word "Argentine" to take home the winning prize Wednesday in the Alachua County Spelling Bee.

Manischa Wijayawardhana, a fifth grader from Timberlin Creek Elementary, outwitted 35 other students in the St. Johns Spelling Bee, which lasted more than three hours.

Last week, 10-year-old Armand Kuykendall's won the Putnam County Spelling Bee with the word Apricot, overcoming amazing odds. He has autism and was abandoned and abused all before he was 3-years-old.

And on Tuesday, 5th grader Brandon Plum won the Bradford County Spelling Bee spelling the word "gaiters." His father says Brandon has also overcome incredible challenges including autism and cystic fibrosis.

The next stop for these young winners is the 75th Annual First Coast Regional Spelling Bee. It happens February 19th at Jacksonville University and will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.

