Your kids will love the 'Trunk Or Treat Donation Drive' at UNF on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trick Trunk or treat!

The University of North Florida and Tire Outlet are hosting a Positively Jax Halloween event on Saturday, October 26!

The event will have live music, raffles and more that will support the Adaptive Toy Project! All donations go to helping children with disabilities have a hauntingly good time through adaptive play.

The event will be held in the back of Lot 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in opening your trunk for trick-or-treaters please arrive around 11:30 to set up.

There will also be a Costume Contest where best dressed will win a basket of spooky goodies from local businesses!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.