Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Listed at $1,005/month, this 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9439 San Jose Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building includes on-site laundry as an amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300-$400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8214 Princeton Square Blvd. East (Royal Lakes)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 8214 Princeton Square Blvd. East. It's listed for $1,007/month for its 818 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to see a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $150 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7610 Blanding Blvd. (Duclay)

Next, check out this 1,087-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7610 Blanding Blvd. It's listed for $1,010/month.

The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5710 Lenox Ave. (Hillcrest)

Located at 5710 Lenox Ave., here's a 1,118-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,012/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10010 Belle Rive Blvd.

Listed at $1,023/month, this 830-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 10010 Belle Rive Blvd.

The listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

