The most affordable apartments for rent in Beach Haven, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Beach Haven look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $980, compared to ann $800 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Beach Haven via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13703 Richmond Park Drive N.

Listed at $925/month, this 499-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 13703 Richmond Park Drive N., is 5.6% less than the $980/month median rent for a one bedroom in Beach Haven.

The building includes on-site management as an amenity. The unit has hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $65 application fee.

4090 Hodges Blvd.

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 4090 Hodges Blvd., is listed for $1,106/month for its 925 square feet.

The unit features a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking, a gym and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

13715 Richmond Park Drive N.

Check out this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 13715 Richmond Park Drive N., listed at $1,200/month.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also has carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3701 Danforth Drive

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 3701 Danforth Drive, is listed for $1,255/month for its 1,154 square feet.

Expect to see a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. There is garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

4460 Hodges Blvd.

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4460 Hodges Blvd., which, with 1,227 square feet, is going for $1,280/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also includes a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

