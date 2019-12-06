Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4060 Barnes Road (Englewood)



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4060 Barnes Road. It's listed for $710/month for its 650 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. You can also expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. The rental is dog-friendly. Expect a $250 dog deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

7823 Hare Ave. (Arlington)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7823 Hare Ave. It's also listed for $710/month.

In the unit, you'll see a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

7844 Gregory Drive (Jacksonville Heights)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7844 Gregory Drive. It's listed for $725/month for its 1,000 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. The building has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

