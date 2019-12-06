What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Chimney Lakes, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chimney Lakes?

If you're on the hunt for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Chimney Lakes has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings going for less than $1,600/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7109 Beekman Lake Drive

Listed at $1,535/month, this 1,868-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 7109 Beekman Lake Drive.

The listing promises granite countertops, a walk-in closet, a pool and garage parking in the residence. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

8217 Glasgow Court

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 8217 Glasgow Court. It's listed for $1,570/month for its 1,860 square feet.

The home features a deck, a walk-in closet, a garage and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

8036 Sable Creek Drive East

Here's a 1,965-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 8036 Sable Creek Drive East that's going for $1,575/month.

In the residence, you can expect a deck, a walk-in closet ,garage parking and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

9305 Bruntsfield Drive

Lastly, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 9305 Bruntsfield Drive. It's listed for $1,595/month.

The house comes with a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

