Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got up to $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8876 A C Skinner Parkway (Baymeadows)

Listed at $2,235/month, this 1,460-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 8876 A C Skinner Parkway.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

14030 Atlantic Blvd. (Atlantic Highlands)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 14030 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $2,240/month for its 1,516 square feet.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

4674 Town Center Parkway (Windy Hill)

Here's a 1,435-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4674 Town Center Parkway that's going for $2,255/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Lastly, check out this 1,084-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 112 W. Adams St. It's listed for $2,289/month.

The building has an elevator. Also, expect to find a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is fairly bikeable.

