The most affordable apartments for rent in San Jose, Jacksonville

Apartment hunting on a budget can be hard. So what does a cheap price on a rental in San Jose look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $650, compared to an $800 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in San Jose via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7400 Powers Ave.

Listed at $797/month, this 811-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7400 Powers Ave.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3534 Smithfield St.

Then there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3534 Smithfield St., is listed for $845/month for its 1,060 square feet.

You can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a balcony in the unit; building amenities include a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

6616 La Mirada Drive East

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 6616 La Mirada Drive East, which, at 1,245 square feet, is going for $999/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

