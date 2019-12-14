What apartments will $900 rent you in Hyde Park, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hyde Park?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Hyde Park has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings going for less than $900/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1441 Manotak Ave.

First, listed at $819/month, this 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1441 Manotak Ave.

Look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a $200 pet fee.

6405 Cooper Lane

Next, here's a 785-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 6405 Cooper Lane that's going for $875/month.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

7101 Wilson Blvd.

Last but not least, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7101 Wilson Blvd. It's listed for $877/month for its 680 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. The listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

