Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1431 Riverplace Blvd. (Southside)

Listed at $2,450/month, this 1,662-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1431 Riverplace Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $50 administrative fee and a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

53 Aspen Leaf Drive

Here's a 1,831-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 53 Aspen Leaf Drive that's going for $2,500/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and a dishwasher in the unit. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

10973 Hickory Trace Lane (Deerwood)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode that's located at 10973 Hickory Trace Lane. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the residence, you'll see stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5791 Brush Hollow Road

Located at 5791 Brush Hollow Road, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,500/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.