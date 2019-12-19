The cheapest apartments for rent in Oak Hill, Jacksonville

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Oak Hill look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $650, compared to ann $800 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Oak Hill via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5928 Firestone Road

Listed at $790/month, this 862-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5928 Firestone Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6756 103rd St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6756 103rd St., is listed for $867/month for its 900 square feet.

The unit has a balcony, central air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building boasts a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6112 Maggies Circle

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 6112 Maggies Circle, which, at 1,335 square feet, is going for $975/month.

The building features a swimming pool. In the unit, you're promised a balcony, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)

6081 Maggies Circle

Then there's this 1,335-square-foot abode with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 6081 Maggies Circle, listed at $999/month.

Pets are not allowed. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.