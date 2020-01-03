The most affordable apartments for rent in Jacksonville Heights

Jacksonville Heights is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Jacksonville Heights look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Jacksonville Heights via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7844 Gregory Drive

Listed at $725/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7844 Gregory Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The unit has a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

7639 Jana Lane S.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, situated at 7639 Jana Lane S., is listed for $1,065/month.

The residence includes a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

5815 Fiat Lane

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 5815 Fiat Lane, which is going for $1,195/month.

Amenities include a garage. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

8407 McGirts Village Lane

Then there's this 1,325-square-foot townhouse with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 8407 McGirts Village Lane, listed at $1,199/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. There is also garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

8466 April St.

Last but not least, check out this 1,229-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 8466 April St., also listed at $1,199/month.

When it comes to amenities, expect a garage, air conditioning and central heating. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

