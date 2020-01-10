What apartments will $1,900 rent you in Windy Hill right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Windy Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Windy Hill is currently hovering around $1,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4674 Town Center Parkway

Listed at $1,802/month, this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4674 Town Center Parkway.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has garage parking and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

4512 Congressional Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse located at 4512 Congressional Drive. It's listed for $1,850/month for its 2,142 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit comes with a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Look out for a $65 application fee and a $125 processing fee.

10667 Brightman Blvd.

Last but not least, here's a 1,386-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10667 Brightman Blvd. that's going for $1,900/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

