What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Secret Cove, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Secret Cove?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Secret Cove is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8450 Gate Parkway West

First, listed at $1,067/month, this 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8450 Gate Parkway West.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building features garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8451 Gate Parkway West

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 8451 Gate Parkway West. It's listed for $1,160/month for its 804 square feet.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $400 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

8074 Gate Parkway West

Finally, here's a 529-square-foot studio apartment at 8074 Gate Parkway West that's going for $1,175/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.