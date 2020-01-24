What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Baymeadows, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baymeadows?

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a great spot that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Baymeadows has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that fit a budget of $1,400/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7385 Park Village Drive

Listed at $1,310/month, this 741-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7385 Park Village Drive.

In the unit, expect to see granite countertops, a balcony, a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and high ceilings. The building offers outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.

8025 Baymeadows Circle East

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 8025 Baymeadows Circle East. It's listed for $1,360/month for its 1,204 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool, a resident lounge and a business center. You can also expect to find a deck in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

7816 Southside Blvd.

Here's a 1,480-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 7816 Southside Blvd. that's going for $1,390/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building includes a fitness center. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

7932 Southside Blvd.

Next, check out this 1,450-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 7932 Southside Blvd. It's listed for $1,395/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The apartment also features a walk-in closet, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Attention, dog owners: Fido is permitted here.

1077 Baymeadows Circle West

Finally, located at 1077 Baymeadows Circle West, here's a 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,400/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll see a dishwasher and carpeted floors. The building has a swimming pool. Hairball alert: Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

