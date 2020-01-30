The cheapest apartments for rent in Riverside, Jacksonville

It can be challenging to find a good spot for a reasonable price when apartment hunting. So what does the budget price on a rental in Riverside look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $795, compared to ann $800 one-bedroom median for Jacksonville as a whole.

A look at local listings in Riverside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2923 Oak St.

Listed at $700/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2923 Oak St., is 11.9% less than the $795/month median rent for a one bedroom in Riverside.

Expect to find carpeted floors, air conditioning, central heating and an eat-in kitchen in the apartment. Cats are allowed. Expect a $700 security deposit.

2775 Herschel St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 2775 Herschel St., is listed for $785/month for its 650 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate a ceiling fan and carpeted floors. The building features outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $60 application fee and a $10 administrative fee.

2575 Haldumar Terrace

Last but not least, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2575 Haldumar Terrace, which, at 750 square feet, is going for $750/month.

You can expect air conditioning in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

