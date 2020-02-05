Budget apartments for rent in North Beach, Jacksonville

North Beach is moderately walkable and is bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in North Beach look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in North Beach via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1290 Wonderwood Drive

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 1290 Wonderwood Drive that is listed for $950/month for its 1,050 square feet.

The building includes outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2890 Sand Castle Lane

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 2890 Sand Castle Lane, which, at 1,348 square feet, is going for $1,350/month.

The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2610 State Road First

Then there's this 1,045-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 2610 State Road First, listed at $1,370/month.

You'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building includes on-site laundry.

