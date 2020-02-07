What apartments will $900 rent you in Riverside, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Riverside?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Riverside is currently hovering around $795.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2775 Herschel St.

Listed at $825/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2775 Herschel St.

The unit includes hardwood flooring and central heating and air conditioning. The building features secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a $10 administrative fee and a $60 application fee.

2622 College St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2622 College St. It's listed for $850/month for its 624 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect to find both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Dogs and cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2561 Dellwood Ave.

Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2561 Dellwood Ave. that's agoing for $850/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the furnished unit. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2755 College St.

Next, check out this 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2755 College St. It's listed for $875/month.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2527 Forbes St.

Located at 2527 Forbes St., here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $899/month.

The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

