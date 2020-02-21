What apartments will $1,700 rent you in Sandalwood, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sandalwood?

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Sandalwood has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that fit a budget of $1,700/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11213 Illford Drive

Listed at $1,610/month, this 1,444-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 11213 Illford Drive.

The listing promises an eat-in kitchen, a deck and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building boasts a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

1655 Hudderfield Circle East

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 1655 Hudderfield Circle East. It's listed for $1,630/month for its 1,322 square feet.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

12517 Beach Blvd.

Here's a 1,103-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 12517 Beach Blvd. that's going for $1,675/month.

Expect to see a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. Pets are not permitted.

