5 most popular Jacksonville neighborhoods for renters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The River City is one of the fastest-growing regions in Florida, according to ApartmentGuide.com. The beaches, parks, arts community and cuisine make Jacksonville attractive to new residents.

Apartment Guide used Google dad using generic keyword searches and combined those results with the most searched Jacksonville neighborhoods on ApartmentGuide.co to determine the five most popular neighborhoods with renters.

Riverside was found to be the most popular, but also one of the most expensive. The historic neighborhood southwest of downtown features independent shops and eateries which are attractive to renters, but a one bedroom apartment in Riverside will cost on average $1,653 per month as opposed to the city-wide average of $985.

Mandarin was ranked the second most popular. The neighborhood is reasonably affordable, with a one bedroom costs averaging about $977.

Baymeadows is the only community listed that is not on the St. Johns waterfront. Rent for a one bedroom apartment averages $1,091, just above the Jacksonville average.

San Marco was found to be fourth most popular, but also surprisingly affordable. The historic and family-friendly neighborhood is just minutes from downtown and features boutiques and Theatre Jacksonville, one of the oldest community theaters in the county. A one bedroom costs on average $800, well below the Jacksonville average.

And Downtown Jacksonville rounded out the top five and was a favorite among professionals. However, to live in walking distance of TIAA Bank Field or the more than 50 restaurants and bars downtown, it will cost more. The average monthly rent in Downtown Jacksonville costs $1,375.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.