Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6710 Collins Road (Duclay)

Listed at $904/month, this 875-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6710 Collins Road.

The unit has a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $200 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

7514 Hogan Road (Sans Souci)



Here's a 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7514 Hogan Road that's going for $910/month.

The unit has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2681 University Blvd. North (Lake Lucina)

Next, check out this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2681 University Blvd. North. It's listed for $910/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The listing also promises a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $250-350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

10535 Lem Turner Road (Highlands)

Then, there's this 1,325-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment listed at $911/month. It is located at 10535 Lem Turner Road.

The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment also has hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $250-350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

6455 Argyle Forest Blvd. (Argyle Forest)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 6455 Argyle Forest Blvd. It's listed for $915/month for its 903 square feet.

You can expect a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

