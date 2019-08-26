Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7524 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Listed at $902/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 7524 Southside Blvd.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

11050 Harts Road (Highlands)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 11050 Harts Road. It's listed for $905/month for its 1,214 square feet.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and both air conditioning and central heating. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3030 University Blvd. North (Arlington Manor)

Next, check out this 870-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 3030 University Blvd. North. It's also listed for $905/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the residence, you'll find a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

2681 University Blvd. North (Lake Lucina)

Listed at $910/month, this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2681 University Blvd. North.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7932 Southside Blvd. that's going for $915/month.

On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. The unit also offers a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.