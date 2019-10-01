Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11050 Harts Road (Highlands)

Listed at $905/month, this 1,095-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 11050 Harts Road.

The apartment offers both air conditioning and central heating along with a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

2130 Mayport Road (North Beach)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2130 Mayport Road. It's listed for $910/month for its 640 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

2681 University Blvd. North (Lake Lucina)

Finally, here's a 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2681 University Blvd. North that's also going for $910/month.

Expect to find hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

