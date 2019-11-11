Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7514 Hogan Road (Sans Souci)

Listed at $910/month, this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7514 Hogan Road.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2681 University Blvd. North (Lake Lucina)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2681 University Blvd. North. It's also listed for $910/month for its 1,050 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $250-350 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

653 Monument Road (Regency)

Here's a 629-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 653 Monument Road that's going for $910/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace in the unit. The building includes secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

7932 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Located at 7932 Southside Blvd., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $915/month.

Expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building has on-site laundry. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

10263 Whispering Forest Drive (Sunbeam)

Listed at $920/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10263 Whispering Forest Drive.

The building features secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

