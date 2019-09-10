Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3030 University Blvd. North (Arlington Manor)

Listed at $949/month, this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 3030 University Blvd. North.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the residence, you can anticipate a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

7740 Plantation Bay Drive (Duclay)

Listed at $1,005/month, this 804-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7740 Plantation Bay Drive.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet owners, you're in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 9439 San Jose Blvd. It's also listed for $1,005/month for its 1,236 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a patio. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a non-refundable pet fee of $300 to $400.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

5601 Edenfield Road

Then, check out this 1,204-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5601 Edenfield Road. It's listed for $1,011/month.

The building offers a gym and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9611 Southbrook Drive (Baymeadows)

And here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 9611 Southbrook Drive that's going for $1,019/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

