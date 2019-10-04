Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Here's a 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9439 San Jose Blvd. that's going for $1,005/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300-$400 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

8335 Freedom Crossing Trail (Swamp)

Next, there's this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8335 Freedom Crossing Trail. It's going for $1,027/month.

The building has a gym and a swimming pool. The apartment also offers hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

9009 Western Lake Drive (Royal Lakes)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 9009 Western Lake Drive. It's listed for $1,050/month for its 805 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

