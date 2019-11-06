Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

First, here's a 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9439 San Jose Blvd. that's going for $1,005/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

6455 Argyle Forest Blvd. (Argyle Forest)

Next, check out this 1,167-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 6455 Argyle Forest Blvd. It's listed for $1,009/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7610 Blanding Blvd. (Duclay)

Located at 7610 Blanding Blvd., here's a 1,087-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,010/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

5710 Lenox Ave. (Hillcrest)

Finally, listed at $1,011/month, this 1,118-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5710 Lenox Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. You can also expect carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

