Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2001 Hodges Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Here's a 1,025-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 2001 Hodges Blvd. that's going for $1,105/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $99 move-in fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Next, check out this 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 112 W. Adams St. It's listed for $1,106/month.

The building offers an elevator. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd., here's a 914-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,110/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

843 Alderman Road (Alderman Park)

Also listed at $1,110/month, this 1,408-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 843 Alderman Road.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. The listing also promises a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9480 Princeton Square Blvd. South (Royal Lakes)

Finally, here's an 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 9480 Princeton Square Blvd. South that's going for $1,119/month.

In the residence, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is bikeable.

