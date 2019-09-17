Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

653 Monument Road (Regency)

Listed at $1,105/month, this 766-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 653 Monument Road.

The unit offers in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building includes secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 112 W. Adams St. It's listed for $1,106/month for its 632 square feet.

An elevator is listed as a building amenity. The unit also has a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

12193 Kernan Lake Drive (Sandalwood)

Here's a 1,070-square-foot one-bedroom apartment at 12193 Kernan Lake Drive that's going for $1,107/month.

Look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is very bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

3270 Ricky Drive (Loretto)

Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 3270 Ricky Drive. It's also listed for $1,107/month.

The building has additional storage space and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4090 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 4090 Hodges Blvd. It's also listed for $1,105/month for its 1,075 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher in the unit. The building offers a gym, garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.