Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1721 Anniston Road (Southside Estates)

Listed for $1,105/month for its 1,125 square feet, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 1721 Anniston Road.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. You can also expect a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Here's a 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 112 W. Adams St. that's going for $1,138/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building offers an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

10535 Lem Turner Road (Highlands)

Here's a 1,325-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10535 Lem Turner Road that's going for $1,165/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. You can also expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250-350 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

4460 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Listed at $1,176/month, this 870-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Hodges Blvd.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

