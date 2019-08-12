Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4090 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

First, listed at $1,201/month, this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 4090 Hodges Blvd.

The residence has a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

13051 Gran Bay Parkway

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 13051 Gran Bay Parkway. It's listed for $1,202/month for its 815 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

7915 Baymeadows Circle East (Baymeadows)

Here's a 1,009-square-foot one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse at 7915 Baymeadows Circle East that's going for $1,207/month.

In the residence, you'll find a fireplace. The building features a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4929 Skyway Drive (Windy Hill)

Located at 4929 Skyway Drive, here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,210/month.

In the residence, expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. This rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

400 Century 21st Drive (Holiday Hill)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 400 Century 21st Drive. It's listed for $1,215/month for its 1,168 square feet.

In the apartment, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

