Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6710 Collins Road (Duclay)

Listed at $1,203/month, this 1,040-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 6710 Collins Road.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

8540 Homeplace Drive (Deerwood)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 8540 Homeplace Drive. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 665 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. The residence also includes in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

400 Century 21st Drive (Holiday Hill)

Next, check out this 1,168-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 400 Century 21st Drive. It's listed for $1,215/month.

The building includes on-site laundry. The listing also promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

8074 Gate Parkway West (Secret Cove)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 8074 Gate Parkway West. It's listed for $1,220/month for its 729 square feet.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

9611 Southbrook Drive (Baymeadows)

Here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 9611 Southbrook Drive that's also going for $1,220/month.

In the residence, expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

