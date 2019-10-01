Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,197/month, this 757-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10263 Whispering Forest Drive (Sunbeam)

Here's a 1,250-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10263 Whispering Forest Drive that's going for $1,205/month.

The residence includes a balcony, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

14701 Bartram Park Blvd. (Del Rio)

Located at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd., here's a 1,059-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,220/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you can expect a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building has a swimming pool and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9611 Southbrook Drive (Baymeadows)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9611 Southbrook Drive. It's also listed for $1,220/month for its 1,000 square feet.

The residence includes a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. A gym is listed as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.