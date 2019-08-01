Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4460 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Listed at $1,302/month, this 1,227-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Hodges Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

7385 Park Village Drive (Deerwood)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 7385 Park Village Drive. It's listed for $1,305/month for its 746 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

8150 Point Meadows Drive (Deerwood)

Next, check out this 1,022-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 8150 Point Meadows Drive. It's listed for $1,307/month.

The building features a swimming pool and a fitness center. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

8685 Baymeadows Road East (Deerwood)

Here's a 980-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 8685 Baymeadows Road East that's going for $1,320/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The rental is cat- and dog-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

