Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5900 Townsend Road (Duclay Forest)

Listed at $1,304/month, this 1,453-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 5900 Townsend Road.

In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, air conditioning, a balcony and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

8030 Old Kings Road South (Goodby's Creek)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 8030 Old Kings Road South. It's also listed for $1,304/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool. The unit also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a renovated kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

4929 Skyway Drive (Windy Hill)

Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4929 Skyway Drive that's going for $1,305/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

13401 Sutton Park Drive South (Beach Haven)

Located at 13401 Sutton Park Drive South, here's a 1,364-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,309/month.

In the residence, which comes furnished, you'll see a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

12310 Seacrest Lane (Sans Pareil)

Here's a 1,180-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 12310 Seacrest Lane that's going for $1,317/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, a gym and outdoor space. In the residence, you can expect to find a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this spot.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

