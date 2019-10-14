Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11247 San Jose Blvd. (Mandarin)

Listed at $1,303/month, this 1,314-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 11247 San Jose Blvd.

In the furnished unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

14030 Atlantic Blvd. (Atlantic Highlands)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 14030 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 843 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4929 Skyway Drive (Windy Hill)

Here's a 949-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4929 Skyway Drive that's going for $1,320/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)

4090 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Located at 4090 Hodges Blvd., here's a 1,075-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,321/month.

The unit features a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

14701 Bartram Park Blvd. (Del Rio)

Finally, listed at $1,322/month, this 1,159-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.