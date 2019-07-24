Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,474/month, this 1,290-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings. The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

11666 Brian Lakes Drive North (Jacksonville Farms-Terrace)

Here's a 1,723-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 11666 Brian Lakes Drive North that's going for $1,405/month.

The unit features granite countertops, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

8086 Timber Point Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Located at 8086 Timber Point Drive, here's a 1,487-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,415/month.

The unit includes a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

9591 Palm Reserve Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Here's a 1,435-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 9591 Palm Reserve Drive that's going for $1,425/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

