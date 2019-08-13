Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8451 Gate Parkway West (Secret Cove)

Listed at $1,404/month, this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8451 Gate Parkway West.

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. This property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

7141 Beekman Lake Dr. South (Chimney Lakes)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 7141 Beekman Lake Drive South. It's listed for $1,405/month for its 1,415 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

1201 Assisi Lane (North Beach)

Located at 1201 Assisi Lane, here's a 961-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,415/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the furnished unit. The building boasts garage parking. This property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Fin, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 9727 Touchton Road. It's also listed for $1,415/month for its 1,030 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect high ceilings. The building has a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

