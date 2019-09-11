Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

11614 Rainbow Springs Court (Forest Trails)

Listed at $1,405/month, this 1,605-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 11614 Rainbow Springs Court.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet and a deck. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2067 Tyson Lake Drive (Jacksonville Farms-Terrace)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 2067 Tyson Lake Drive. It's also listed for $1,405/month for its 1,564 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

7604 Chelmsford Drive (Settlers Landing)

Then, here's a 1,408-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 7604 Chelmsford Drive that's going for $1,405/month.

The listing promises a deck and a ceiling fan in the unit. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7141 Beekman Lake Drive South (Chimney Lakes)

Next, check out this 1,415-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 7141 Beekman Lake Drive South. It's listed for $1,410/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, the listing promises a deck, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1201 Assisi Lane (North Beach)

Finally, located at 1201 Assisi Lane, here's a 961-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,415/month.

In the residence, which comes furnished, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.