Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9127 Shindler Crossing Drive (Settlers Landing)

Listed at $1,410/month, this 1,854-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 9127 Shindler Crossing Drive.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet and a deck. Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

9613 Villiers Drive North (Crystal Springs)

Next, check out this 1,226-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 9613 Villiers Drive North. It's listed for $1,415/month.

The building boasts garage parking. Also, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1018 Whirlaway Circle South (Jamestown)

Located at 1018 Whirlaway Circle South, here's a 1,646-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,415/month.

The unit offers a deck, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7141 Beekman Lake Drive South (Chimney Lakes)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 7141 Beekman Lake Drive South. It's listed for $1,420/month for its 1,415 square feet.

The residence comes with a deck, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.