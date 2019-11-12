Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,403/month, this 1,290-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9727 Touchton Road.

The unit has in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7141 Beekman Lake Drive South (Chimney Lakes)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 7141 Beekman Lake Drive South. It's listed for $1,405/month for its 1,415 square feet.

The building includes garage parking. In the residence, expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

3840 Cedar Bluff Lane (The Cape)

Here's a 1,356-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 3840 Cedar Bluff Lane that's going for $1,410/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and a deck in the residence. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

12681 Daylight Trl (Oceanway)

Next, check out this 1,863-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 12681 Daylight Trl. It's listed for $1,415/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

11614 Rainbow Springs Court (Forest Trails)

Listed at $1,420/month, this 1,605-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 11614 Rainbow Springs Court.

The building boasts garage parking and outdoor space. You can also expect to find a deck and a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

