Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11203 Mikris Drive North (Hidden Hills)

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 11203 Mikris Drive North. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 1,342 square feet.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a ceiling fan, a fireplace and a deck. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

13990 Bartram Park Blvd. (Del Rio)

Here's a 1,433-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 13990 Bartram Park Blvd. that's going for $1,516/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

12900 Broxton Bay Drive (Jacksonville North Estate)

Located at 12900 Broxton Bay Drive, here's a 1,393-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,525/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

10184 Pavnes Creek Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 1,544-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a $45 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

11580 Pleasant Creek Drive (Garden City)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 11580 Pleasant Creek Drive. It's listed for $1,525/month for its 1,917 square feet.

The home has a walk-in closet and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

