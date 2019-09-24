Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4435 Touchton Road East (Windy Hill)

First, listed at $1,505/month, this 1,550-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4435 Touchton Road East.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a fireplace. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

11909 Carson Lake Drive West (Jacksonville Farms-Terrace)

Next, here's a 1,768-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 11909 Carson Lake Drive West that's going for $1,510/month.

In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

8074 Gate Parkway West (Secret Cove)

Then, check out this 1,117-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 8074 Gate Parkway West. It's listed for $1,520/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

12900 Broxton Bay Drive (Jacksonville North Estate)

Located at 12900 Broxton Bay Drive, here's a 1,393-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,525/month.

The apartment offers hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.

11035 Crumpet Court (Mandarin Station-Losco)

Finally, listed at $1,530/month, this 1,290-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 11035 Crumpet Court.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also includes a deck and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

