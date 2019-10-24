Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4435 Touchton Road East (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,505/month, this 1,550-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4435 Touchton Road East.

In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7109 Beekman Lake Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Here's a 1,868-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 7109 Beekman Lake Drive that's going for $1,510/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9342 Daniels Mill Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Next, check out this 1,639-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 9342 Daniels Mill Drive. It's listed for $1,520/month.

The building includes garage parking. You can also expect to see high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

2362 Adams Lake Blvd. (Jacksonville Farms-Terrace)

Located at 2362 Adams Lake Blvd., here's a 2,199-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,520/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, a deck and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building offers garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

