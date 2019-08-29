Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,604/month, this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 112 W. Adams St.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. The building boasts an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.

12616 Pine Marsh Way (The Cape)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 12616 Pine Marsh Way. It's listed for $1,605/month for its 1,646 square feet.

The building has outdoor space and additional storage space. You can also expect stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

3701 Danforth Drive (Beach Haven)

Here's a 1,365-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3701 Danforth Drive that's going for $1,640/month.

The apartment comes with a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

4929 Skyway Drive (Windy Hill)

Next, check out this 1,121-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4929 Skyway Drive. It's listed for $1,610/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also comes with a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

10321 Homard Blvd. North (Atlantic Boulevard Estates)

Located at 10321 Homard Blvd. North, here's a 1,264-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,610/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet and a deck. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

