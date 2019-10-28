Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,604/month, this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 112 W. Adams St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building includes an elevator. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is relatively bikeable.

4890 Florida Club Circle (Secret Cove)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 4890 Florida Club Circle. It's listed for $1,610/month for its 1,375 square feet.

The unit comes with granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

11769 Lake Bend Circle (Oceanway)

Here's a 1,622-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 11769 Lake Bend Circle that's going for $1,620/month.

The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

12349 Rouen Cove Drive (Oceanway)

Next, check out this 1,733-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 12349 Rouen Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,625/month.

Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect to find a ceiling fan in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2750 Lantana Lakes Drive West (Southside Estates)

Located at 2750 Lantana Lakes Drive West, here's a 1,826-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,639/month.

The residence has a fireplace. The building boasts outdoor space, garage parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

