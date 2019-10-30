Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,604/month, this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 112 W. Adams St.

The unit has a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4890 Florida Club Circle (Secret Cove)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 4890 Florida Club Circle. It's listed for $1,610/month for its 1,375 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises granite countertops and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

11769 Lake Bend Circle (Oceanway)

Here's a 1,622-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 11769 Lake Bend Circle that's going for $1,620/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

12349 Rouen Cove Drive (Oceanway)

Next, check out this 1,733-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 12349 Rouen Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,625/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. The residence also comes with a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2750 Lantana Lakes Drive West (Southside Estates)

Located at 2750 Lantana Lakes Drive West, here's a 1,826-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,639/month.

You can expect a fireplace in the unit. The building features outdoor space, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.