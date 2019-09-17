Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7385 Park Village Drive (Baymeadows)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 7385 Park Village Drive. It's listed for $1,715/month for its 1,097 square feet.

The building offers outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

11087 Gullwing Court (Sandalwood)

Then, here's a 1,584-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 11087 Gullwing Court that's going for $1,740/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Also listed at $1,740/month, this 1,676-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

5116 Gate Parkway (Deerwood)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 5116 Gate Parkway. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 1,325 square feet.

The listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the apartment. The building features a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Finally, here's a 765-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 112 W. Adams St. that's going for $1,759/month.

The building features an elevator. The listing also promises hardwood floors, a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.

