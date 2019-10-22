Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12551 Westberry Hideaway Lane (Mandarin)

First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 12551 Westberry Hideaway Lane. It's also listed for $1,715/month for its 1,549 square feet.

The building features garage parking. In the residence, expect to see a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

8876 A C Skinner Parkway (Baymeadows)

Here's a 1,169-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8876 A C Skinner Parkway that's going for $1,725/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

12640 Pine Marsh Way (The Cape)

Next, check out this 2,209-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 12640 Pine Marsh Way. It's listed for $1,730/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

4519 Antler Hill Drive East (Sans Pareil)

Located at 4519 Antler Hill Drive East, here's a 1,643-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,735/month.

The listing promises a fireplace, a deck and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building offers garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

1185 Blue Eagle Trl (East Arlington)

Listed at $1,745/month, this 1,710-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 1185 Blue Eagle Trl.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

