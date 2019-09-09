Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8540 Homeplace Drive (Deerwood)

Located at 8540 Homeplace Drive, here's a 1,259-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,775/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, you can anticipate a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 112 W. Adams St. It's listed for $1,814/month for its 907 square feet.

An elevator is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect to see a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

1227 Bay Breeze Drive (East Arlington)

Next, there's this 1,908-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 1227 Bay Breeze Drive that's going for $1,815/month.

You can expect to find a garage, a deck, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the home. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Listed at $1,830/month, this 1,676-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

5290 Big Island Drive (Windy Hill)

Finally, check out this 1,501-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 5290 Big Island Drive. It's listed for $1,845/month.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Jacksonville.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.